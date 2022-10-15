Short Interest in AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Expands By 31.8%

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 426,200 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$45.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $5.84 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

