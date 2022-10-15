Short Interest in Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Declines By 20.0%

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Altex Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALTX opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Altex Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

