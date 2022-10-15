Short Interest in AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Decreases By 14.1%

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ABCP opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. AmBase has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.76.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

