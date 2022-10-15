Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Expands By 168.8%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Down 3.1 %
OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.68.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amex Exploration (AMXEF)
