Short Interest in Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Decreases By 54.4%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the September 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGPIF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 390 ($4.71) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:AGPIF opened at $1.61 on Friday. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

