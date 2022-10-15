Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Decreases By 17.7%

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $43.00 on Friday. Aperam has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83.

Aperam Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.