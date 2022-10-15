Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Decreases By 17.7%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $43.00 on Friday. Aperam has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.