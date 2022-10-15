Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Decreases By 22.6%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Apollo Silver has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.68.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

