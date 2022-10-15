Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Decreases By 22.6%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Apollo Silver has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.68.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Silver (APGOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.