Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Grows By 168.5%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 168.5% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Austevoll Seafood ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:ASTVF opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

