Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Expands By 29.6%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 995,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 767,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Autogrill Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGSF opened at $6.50 on Friday. Autogrill has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Get Autogrill alerts:

Autogrill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.