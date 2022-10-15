Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Expands By 29.6%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 995,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 767,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Autogrill Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATGSF opened at $6.50 on Friday. Autogrill has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.
Autogrill Company Profile
