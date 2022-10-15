Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. Sienna Resources shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 23,500 shares.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$6.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.88.

About Sienna Resources

(Get Rating)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.