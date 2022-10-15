Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silgan were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Silgan by 12.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Silgan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 933,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 645,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Silgan by 47.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 250,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 80,135 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Price Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $42.79 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Articles

