Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Bank of America

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Silgan Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93.

Insider Activity

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 58.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Silgan by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 110.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Silgan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

