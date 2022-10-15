Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.22 and traded as low as C$3.12. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 421,249 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$557.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$81.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. acquired 98,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$279,814.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 503,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,844.86.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.