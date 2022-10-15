Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCF opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $7.46.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

