Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Singapore Exchange Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCF opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $7.46.
About Singapore Exchange
