Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Singapore Exchange Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $89.74 on Thursday. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $111.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.56.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
