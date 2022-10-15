Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Singapore Exchange Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $89.74 on Thursday. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $111.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.56.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

