Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,131 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.