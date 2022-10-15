Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys 580 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 65,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

