Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.92) to €48.00 ($48.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €40.80 ($41.63) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SMFKY opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $58.59.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

