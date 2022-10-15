SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.60

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.60 and traded as low as $16.28. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 550 shares traded.
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.
