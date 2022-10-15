Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €24.00 ($24.49) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.