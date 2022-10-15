Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.70

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.70 and traded as low as $18.62. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 126,488 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKHHY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

About Sonic Healthcare

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management.

