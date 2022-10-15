Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.13. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 50,760 shares traded.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$45.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.75.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

