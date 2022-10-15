Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 521,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 37,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $656,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BERY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

