Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,141,000 after buying an additional 2,915,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $421,847,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,240,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

