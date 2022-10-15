Spire Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 7,660 BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 519,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,151,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

TCPC stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $647.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.39. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 21.75, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCPC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

