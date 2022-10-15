Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJAN opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $37.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.