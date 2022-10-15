Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

