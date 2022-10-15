Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 191,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.29%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.