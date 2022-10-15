Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Exponent were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 94.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 154.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other Exponent news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exponent Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.60. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

