Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $204.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.03. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.