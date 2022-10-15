Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 79.82%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

