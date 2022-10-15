Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 422.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $43,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,777.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MDB opened at $172.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.61 and a 52-week high of $590.00.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
