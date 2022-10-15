Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) by 357.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.9 %

UOCT stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $28.61.

