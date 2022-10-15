Spire Wealth Management Has $101,000 Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 120,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 34.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.72%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

