Spire Wealth Management Has $105,000 Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 41.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 223,594 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

