Spire Wealth Management Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,561 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $317.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.97. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $316.04 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile



SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

