Spire Wealth Management Has $92,000 Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ENI were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 3,614.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on E. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE E opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $33.89 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 22.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

ENI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Articles

