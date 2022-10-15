Spire Wealth Management Has $95,000 Stock Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,809,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $37.57 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $114.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.

