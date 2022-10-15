Spire Wealth Management Has $95,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Aptiv stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 193.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

