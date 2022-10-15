Spire Wealth Management Has $95,000 Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JD.com were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in JD.com by 17,167.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in JD.com by 76.9% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JD.com by 157.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,378 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in JD.com by 234.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $80,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Shares of JD stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

