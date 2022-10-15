Spire Wealth Management Has $97,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 402.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 44,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after buying an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $130.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.33.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

