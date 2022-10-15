Spire Wealth Management Has $98,000 Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835,559 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,040,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after buying an additional 174,638 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 593,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,231,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $49.65.

