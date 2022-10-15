Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $81.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.48 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.08.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

