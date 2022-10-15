Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,617,000 after acquiring an additional 973,718 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,860,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 252,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 82,227 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 309,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 75,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,540,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $43.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

