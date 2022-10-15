Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SouthState were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.76.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,046.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,704 shares of company stock worth $4,714,798. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

