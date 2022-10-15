Spire Wealth Management Makes New $80,000 Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

