Spire Wealth Management Purchases 799 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 429.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $106,198,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.30.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.