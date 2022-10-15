Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 29.88.

Lucid Group Trading Down 8.6 %

LCID opened at 11.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is 17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.70. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 11.87 and a 52 week high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

