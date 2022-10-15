Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $808,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $493,600,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,996,000.
Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.