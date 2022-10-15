Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $808,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $493,600,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,996,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.