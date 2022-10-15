Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $41,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bionano Genomics

In related news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of Bionano Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $72,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $593.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 453.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

